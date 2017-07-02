close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

5.3-magnitude earthquake rocks Japan's Hokkaido

The quake logged lower five in some parts of Hokkaido prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 13:10

Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck Japan's northernmost Hokkaido prefecture at 11:45 p.m. local time, Japan Meteorological Agency said on Saturday.

The temblor occurred with the epicentre at a latitude of 42.8 degrees north and a longitude of 141.9 degrees east and at depth of 30 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake logged lower five in some parts of Hokkaido prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.

So far no major damage or injuries were reported and no tsunami warning has been issued.

TAGS

JapanTokyoEarthquakeHokkaido

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Goa

PM Modi visited fewer foreign countries than Manmohan Singh...

World

Canada marks 150th anniversary with concerts, royals

UTsPuducherry

Now, Puducherry aims to move courts for settling CM-LG powe...

Delhi

Ministry of Home Affairs starts process of recruiting more...

AmericasWorld

28 injured in United States shooting

Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: Six pilgrims injured in accident

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video