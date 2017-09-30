close
5.4 magnitude quake hits China, no casualties reported

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck China's Sichuan province on Saturday with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 14:03
5.4 magnitude quake hits China, no casualties reported

Beijing: An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck China's Sichuan province on Saturday with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, the earthquake was recorded at 2.14 pm in Qingchuan district while the epicentre was located at a depth of around 13 km, reports Efe news.

The quake's centre was located at 32.27 degrees north latitude and 105.0 degrees east longitude, the agency added.
 

TAGS

ChinaChina EarthquakeSichuan

