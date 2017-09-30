close
5.5 magnitude earthquake hits China's Sichuan province

The epicentre as monitored at 32.27 degrees north latitude and 105.0 degrees east longitude.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 19:04

Beijing: An earthquake measuring 5.5 in magnitude hit Qingchuan County in southwest China's Sichuan province at 2:14 p.m. Saturday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicentre was monitored at 32.27 degrees north latitude and 105.0 degrees east longitude.

The quake struck at a depth of about 13 km.There were no immediate reports of damage.

Tremors were felt in Qingchuan County and Jiangyou City, according to local authorities.

The Sichuan government said that it had not received any reports of power cuts in the province.

High-speed trains between Chengdu and Chongqing were suspended, and train operations at affected sections along the Baoji-Chengdu railway line were also suspended, Xinhua quoted Chengdu railway bureau statement.

In May 2008, a devastating 8.0 magnitude earthquake killed nearly 70,000 people in Sichuan`s Wenchuan County.

5.5 magnitude earthquakeChinaSichuan provinceQingchuan CountyChina Earthquake Networks CenterCENC

