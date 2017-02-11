close
5.6-magnitude quake hits Taiwan

IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 08:55

Taipei: An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale jolted Taiwan on Saturday morning.

The epicentre, with a depth of about 20 km, was monitored at 22.85 degrees north latitude and 120.2 degrees east longitude of Kaohsiung city, Xinhua news agency reported.

Electricity and water supply were temporarily cut in some areas following the quake, but was soon resumed, according to local authorities.

No casualties or damages were reported.

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 08:55

