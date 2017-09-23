5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off California

New York: An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale has struck off California in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, with a magnitude of 5.8, was then followed by a second quake of 5.6 closer to shore, The Sun reported on Friday.

The epicentre, with a depth of 12.0 km, was initially determined to be at 40.406 degrees north latitude and 126.755 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US Geological Survey said both quakes were very shallow.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

Magnitude 5 quakes and above are not uncommon in seismically active California.

They are considered moderate and capable of causing considerable damage if they hit a heavily populated area directly.