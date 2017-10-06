close
5 children, a woman killed in fire started by father: Reports

Five children and a woman died in Japan today in a fire that was apparently started deliberately by the father of the family.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 07:12

TOKYO: Five children and a woman died in Japan today in a fire that was apparently started deliberately by the father of the family.

Police discovered five bodies at an apartment in Hitachi City some 100 kilometres north of Tokyo after the blaze was extinguished in the early hours today, Jiji Press reported.

A child found in critical condition later died in hospital.

Local media said the children were aged between three and 11.

A man in his 30s told authorities he had started the fire, according to Jiji, citing unnamed police sources. He is believed to be the father of the five children.

A police spokesman was not immediately available for comment

TAGS

Arson attackFireChildren killedWoman killed

