50 dead in Nigeria's Mobi mosque suicide bombing: Police
At least 50 people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide bomb blast at a mosque in the northeastern town of Mubi, in Adamawa state, northeast Nigeria, police said.
| Last Updated: Nov 21, 2017, 16:54 PM IST
"So far we have at least 50 dead from an attack at a mosque in Mubi," state police spokesman Othman Abubakar told AFP, indicating that Boko Haram jihadists were responsible.