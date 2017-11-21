हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
50 dead in Nigeria's Mobi mosque suicide bombing: Police

At least 50 people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide bomb blast at a mosque in the northeastern town of Mubi, in Adamawa state, northeast Nigeria, police said.

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 21, 2017, 16:54 PM IST
Kano: At least 50 people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide bomb blast at a mosque in the northeastern town of Mubi, in Adamawa state, northeast Nigeria, police said.

"So far we have at least 50 dead from an attack at a mosque in Mubi," state police spokesman Othman Abubakar told AFP, indicating that Boko Haram jihadists were responsible.

