Sight of massive 'whale' on Paris river bank baffles tourists

New Delhi: A 50-foot-long whale lying firmly on the banks of Seine River was quite an unusual sight for residents of France's Notre Dame city.

The sight of an enormous whale created a panicky situation on the bank filled with tourists.

People took to social media to share the pictures of the sperm whale, the world's biggest mammal.

However, on taking a closer look, the dead whale turned out to be an art installation, aimed at raising awareness on the conservation of the species, reported India.com.

Evidently, people were baffled!

Named as Captain, the whale was brought to Paris by the Captain Boomer Collective, a Dutch art collective. The body works on spreading awareness about whale and enlightening people globally about the depleting environment.