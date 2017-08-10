close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

50,000 tourists evacuated after China quake

Rescue workers on Thursday morning found 16 people trapped at a scenic spot called Panda Sea in Jiuzhaigou. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 13:20
50,000 tourists evacuated after China quake
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Beijing: Over 50,000 tourists, including 126 foreigners, were evacuated following Tuesday`s deadly earthquake in China`s Sichuan province that killed 19 persons, the authorities announced on Thursday.

The tourists were taken to safer areas including the cities of Mianyang and Chengdu. More than 9,000 local residents have been evacuated as well, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 7-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou, a Unesco nature reserve and popular tourist destination, at 9.19 pm on Tuesday.

So far, 19 people have been confirmed dead and 343 injured.

Rescue workers on Thursday morning found 16 people trapped at a scenic spot called Panda Sea in Jiuzhaigou. 

Power supply to the 17 towns in Jiuzhaigou county has been restored. Traffic on a major highway linking Jiuzhai-Huanglong Airport to the county resumed on Thursday.

Jiuzhaigou, or Jiuzhai Valley, is in the mountains on the eastern edge of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. 

It is part of the Aba prefecture and is known for its ethnic minority communities, mountainous landscape, and stunning scenery.

TAGS

ChinaEarthquakeTouristevacuated

From Zee News

World

China has taken provocative steps in Doklam: US Congressman

Did not act under CBI pressure: Congress leader Shankarsinh Vaghela
India

Did not act under CBI pressure: Congress leader Shankarsinh...

Amit Shah completes three years as BJP president – Hopes party rules from &#039;panchayat to Parliament&#039;
India

Amit Shah completes three years as BJP president – Hopes pa...

&#039;Unexploded WWII bomb&#039; found at Japan&#039;s Fukushima nuclear plant
WorldAsia

'Unexploded WWII bomb' found at Japan's Fuku...

China won&#039;t &#039;compromise&#039; on Doklam: PLA analysts
WorldAsia

China won't 'compromise' on Doklam: PLA anal...

Humans arrived in Southeast Asia 20,000 years earlier: Study
ScienceDiscoveries

Humans arrived in Southeast Asia 20,000 years earlier: Stud...

Humans arrived in Southeast Asia 20,000 years earlier: Study
ScienceDiscoveries

Humans arrived in Southeast Asia 20,000 years earlier: Stud...

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief on Article 35 A issue
India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti likely to m...

Yogi Adityanath&#039;s new bonanza: UP govt aims to provide 12 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana
Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath's new bonanza: UP govt aims to provide...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India