53 killed in airstrikes in Syria's Aleppo

ALEPPO: At least 53 people were killed and more than 60 were injured in airstrikes that targeted a marketplace in Syria`s northwestern Aleppo province on Monday.

According to Khalid Al-Khatib, a pro-opposition Syrian civil defense teams (White Helmets), three airstrikes targeted the marketplace, where approximately 100 people were present, news agency Anadolu reported.

Khatib said that the death toll may mount as an unknown number of people are still trapped under the debris and are being rescued by the Civil defense teams present on the spot.

Four of the wounded were sent to Turkey for treatment and few injured were referred to several hospitals in the province after initial treatment