53 militant suspects arrested in Karachi

Islamabad: Some 53 militant suspects were arrested in different parts of Pakistan`s southern port city of Karachi in police`s raids during last 24 hours, said police late on Sunday.

One suspect was killed in the operations, Xinhua news agency cited police as saying.

Adeel Chandio, the Superintendent of Police in Karachi, said that police and law enforcers conducted raids after getting intelligence tips about the presence of militants and criminals belonging to different groups in various areas of Karachi.

According to the details, three suspects were taken into custody during a crackdown in Darakhshan area of the metropolitan.

Police and Rangers cordoned off the Layari area, once considered as a safe haven for drug paddlers, extortionists and militants, and successfully arrested 50 suspects.

However, during a raid in Chakiwara area of the city, some unknown suspects opened fire at police party to avoid arrest. One suspect was killed in retaliation while his companions escaped.

Police said that the arrested were involved in several incidents of militancy and street crimes in the city.