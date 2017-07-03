close
54 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 16:19

Kabul: Up to 54 Taliban insurgents were killed in Afghan army operations over the past 24 hours in southern Helmand province.

"Afghan special forces conducted night operations against insurgents in Nawa district on Sunday night which resulted in killings 42 rebels and injuring 27 others," a government statement said.

Four Taliban local commanders were among those killed and security forces also seized weapons and 18 motorbikes during the operations, Xinhua news agency reported.

In another incident, 12 Taliban militants were killed and six injured in airstrikes carried out by the Afghan Air Force on two important bases of the terror group in Lashkargah city.

