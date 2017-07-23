56 militants killed in Afghan security operations

Kabul: Up to 56 insurgents have been killed and 30 others injured during military operations conducted by Afghan security forces across the country, the Defense Ministry said.

"In past 24 hours, Afghan National Security and Defense Forces launched several cleanup and military operations to clear some of the areas from enemies. As a result, 56 armed militants were killed and 30 others were wounded," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The raids were conducted in parts of Nangarhar, Kapisa, Ghazni, Logar, Kandahar, Zabul, Uruzgan, Kunduz, Faryab, Baghlan, Badakhshan and Helmand provinces, Xinhua news agency cited the statement as saying.

Afghan security forces have beefed up security operations recently as militancy and counter-militancy traditionally gets momentum in spring and summer commonly known as fighting season in the Central Asian country.