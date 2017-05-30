close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

58 migrants including children perish in Mediterranean in a week, 100 more missing

At least 58 migrants, including many children, perished in the Mediterranean last week trying to reach Italy, while 100 more are still missing, according to new figures published today.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 21:41

Rome: At least 58 migrants, including many children, perished in the Mediterranean last week trying to reach Italy, while 100 more are still missing, according to new figures published today.

About 10,000 people were rescued off the coast of Libya over four days last week in major rescue operations, but the bodies of 50 people were also recovered after they drowning at sea or were crushed and suffocated at the bottom of rickety boats, the UNHCR said.

In separate incidents, the Libyan coastguard also recovered seven bodies near a deflated dinghy as nearly 80 survivors desperately clung on, while the Tunisian coastguard found the body of a woman on another boat with 126 passengers that had been drifting at sea for two days.

But many more migrants are still missing, according to witnesses.

Migrants rescued by Egyptian fishermen and taken to the southern Italian city of Crotone told UNHCR representatives that at least 82 of their fellow passengers went missing when their dinghy deflated after just a few hours at sea, the UN refugee agency said today.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) also said rescued migrants who arrived in the Sicilian city of Pozzallo yesterday told officials that dozens of people had gone missing in similar conditions.

Migrants also reported being attacked at sea by armed men who stole everything they had, including the boat's motor, while many were wounded by gun shots, the UNHCR said.

The new tally now brings the number of migrant deaths to 1,481 and missing to 1,720 since the start of the year, according to IOM and UNHCR figures.

At this stage last year, the two organisations had registered about 2,500 victims, including 1,000 by the last week in May.

Conflict-ravaged Libya has long been a stepping stone for migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

It has has urged Europe, and particularly Italy, to supply it with the equipment it needs to monitor its southern borders, through which migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan African, enter the country.

TAGS

Mediterranean SeaMigrantsrefugeesLibyaItalyTunisian coastguard

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Syrian rebels say US, allies sending more arms to fend off...
World

Syrian rebels say US, allies sending more arms to fend off...

German Foreign Minister says ties with United States in dif...
World

German Foreign Minister says ties with United States in dif...

Vladimir Putin says certain Syria's Bashar al-Assad di...
World

Vladimir Putin says certain Syria's Bashar al-Assad di...

CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 likely to be declared on 2nd June on cbse.nic.in &amp; cbseresults.nic.in
Education

CBSE Class 10th Results 2017 likely to be declared on 2nd J...

Delhi Police launches bicycle patrols to increase police presence in congested areas
Delhi

Delhi Police launches bicycle patrols to increase police pr...

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rejects ban on cattle slaughter, says not mandatory to follow every notification from Centre
Karnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah rejects ban on cattle slaughter,...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video