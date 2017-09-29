close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

58 Syria government fighters killed in IS attacks: Monitor

The attacks by the jihadists came as they face multiple offensives against the last bastions of their self-proclaimed caliphate -- by US-backed fighters and Russian-backed government forces in Syria and by troops and paramilitaries in Iraq.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 17:12

Beirut: The Islamic State group killed at least 58 Syrian government troops and militia as the jihadists put up fierce resistance to a Russian-backed offensive against some of its last bastions, a monitor said on Friday.

Most of yesterday's dead came south of the desert town of Sukhna, east of the ancient city of Palmyra, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

IS put out a statement claiming to have killed scores of regime fighters in the area and also released what it said was an audio recording of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi urging resistance, the first such intervention in nearly a year.

Syrian troops pushed through the vast desert that separates the main cities of the west from the Euphrates Valley this summer and broke a three-year IS siege of government enclaves in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor earlier this month.

Yesterday's attacks targeted government forces around Deir Ezzor and on their supply lines through the Sukhna area from the west, the Observatory said.

"The first attacks were carried out against checkpoints manned by loyalist troops in Al-Shula," a village near Deir Ezzor, the Britain-based monitoring group said.

"IS then carried out a series of attacks against checkpoints along the length of the motorway from Al-Shula to south of Sukhna."

Syrian state media made no mention of the army's losses, but said its troops "confronted an attack by the terrorist Daesh group on the highway between Deir Ezzor and Palmyra, deep in the Badia desert."

State news agency SANA said the army had "inflicted heavy losses on the ranks of the terrorists," adding that army units were "currently working to clear remaining Daesh terrorists from the area and secure the highway for traffic."

The attacks by the jihadists came as they face multiple offensives against the last bastions of their self-proclaimed caliphate -- by US-backed fighters and Russian-backed government forces in Syria and by troops and paramilitaries in Iraq.

TAGS

SyriaBeirutIslamic State groupRussiaSukhna areaDeir Ezzor

From Zee News

Chhattisgarh

Security forces recover pressure improvised bomb in Sukma

Rosenberger showcases 5G technology solutions at IMC 2017
Technology

Rosenberger showcases 5G technology solutions at IMC 2017

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi still alive, new audio tape seems to suggest
World

ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi still alive, new audio tape...

Smartron to bring Qualcomm&#039;s IoT network platform in India
Technology

Smartron to bring Qualcomm's IoT network platform in I...

Women to plead not guilty in high-profile Kim Jong Nam murder trial
WorldAsia

Women to plead not guilty in high-profile Kim Jong Nam murd...

Science

Do you know how many years ago did homo sapiens emerge?

Tim Cook says new iPhones to have Hindi dictation
Mobiles

Tim Cook says new iPhones to have Hindi dictation

Ban party backed by Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan govt asks election commission
WorldAsia

Ban party backed by Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan govt asks electio...

Italian woman marries herself, says living &#039;a fairytale without a Prince Charming&#039;
World

Italian woman marries herself, says living 'a fairytal...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi