close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

58 Syria government fighters killed in Islamic State attacks: Monitor

The Islamic State group killed at least 58 Syrian government troops and militia as the jihadists put up fierce resistance to a Russian-backed offensive against some of its last bastions, a monitor said Friday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 12:46

Beirut: The Islamic State group killed at least 58 Syrian government troops and militia as the jihadists put up fierce resistance to a Russian-backed offensive against some of its last bastions, a monitor said Friday.

Most of Thursday`s dead came south of the desert town of Sukna, east of the ancient city of Palmyra, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

IS put out a statement claiming to have killed scores of regime fighters in the area.

TAGS

SyriaIslamic stateSyria govtBeirutPalmyra

From Zee News

World

Shabaab Islamists attack Somali army base killing at least...

Launch of James Webb Space Telescope delayed by NASA
Space

Launch of James Webb Space Telescope delayed by NASA

World

Donald Trump, Angela Merkel discuss Iran's 'malig...

Internet penetration in rural India abysmal: Report
Technology

Internet penetration in rural India abysmal: Report

‘The bridge is collapsing’: Eyewitnesses recall Mumbai stampede horror
MumbaiIndia

‘The bridge is collapsing’: Eyewitnesses recall Mumbai stam...

Rajasthan

Bikaner gang-rape: Six arrested for kidnapping, raping Delh...

Researchers discover endangered plant species in China
Environment

Researchers discover endangered plant species in China

Elon Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Space

Elon Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs

Time to take digital innovations at grassroot level: Reliance Jio
Technology

Time to take digital innovations at grassroot level: Relian...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi