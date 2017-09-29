58 Syria government fighters killed in Islamic State attacks: Monitor
The Islamic State group killed at least 58 Syrian government troops and militia as the jihadists put up fierce resistance to a Russian-backed offensive against some of its last bastions, a monitor said Friday.
Most of Thursday`s dead came south of the desert town of Sukna, east of the ancient city of Palmyra, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
IS put out a statement claiming to have killed scores of regime fighters in the area.