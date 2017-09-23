close
6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico coast

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Mexico near the coast of Oaxaca on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 19:32
Representational Image
Representational Image

Mexican city: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Mexico near the coast of Oaxaca on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. 

No report of any casualty has come forward. 

The epicentre is located reported 48 km from San Luqueño, Chiapas, Mexico.

Mexico is still recovering from the massive earthquake that virtually flattened Mexico City just days ago.

Almost 300 people had died and rescue operations are still underway as dozens are feared to be trapped under the rubble.

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck on Friday off the coast of Northern California in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no reports of damage or injury.

The number of missing has fallen from 200 in the initial count to 42 people who may still be trapped under the rubble of collapsed structures, National Civil Protection Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente said. 

Teams from Chile, Colombia, Spain, Israel and Japan and other countries have arrived in Mexico to assist with the search for survivors.

On Friday, an earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale has struck off California in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, with a magnitude of 5.8, was then followed by a second quake of 5.6 closer to shore, The Sun reported. The epicentre, with a depth of 12.0 km, was initially determined to be at 40.406 degrees north latitude and 126.755 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake, with a magnitude of 5.8, was then followed by a second quake of 5.6 closer to shore, according to The Sun.

The US Geological Survey said both quakes were very shallow.

No reports of injuries or damage were reported.

Mexico earthquakeCalifornia earthquakequake in Mexico508 magnitude earthquak

