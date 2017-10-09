close
6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Alaska: USGS

The USGS said the quake struck at a depth of 111.8 km and 60 km east of the remote Buldir Island in the Aleutian archipelago that is home to some 8,000 people.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 07:29
6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Alaska: USGS

Washington: A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of the US State of Alaska, seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake struck at a depth of 111.8 kilometers (69 miles) and 60 kilometers east of the remote Buldir Island in the Aleutian archipelago that is home to some 8,000 people.

"Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist," USGS said. "The predominant vulnerable building types are unreinforced brick masonry and reinforced masonry construction."

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not immediately issue any warnings.

"There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage," USGS added, assigning the event a "Green alert."

