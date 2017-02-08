6 Afghan Red Cross workers killed by suspected IS: Officials
Reuters | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 19:29
Kabul: At least six Afghan employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were killed on Wednesday by suspected Islamic State gunmen in northern Afghanistan, officials said.
Another two employees were unaccounted for after the attack in Jowzjan province, ICRC spokesman Thomas Glass said.
First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 19:29
