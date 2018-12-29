6 men slaughter and eat langur; live-stream gruesome act on Facebook

Six men allegedly ate a living langur monkey, an endangered species, and telecast the entire event on Facebook.

The bizarre incident took place in Vietnam. The accused men are aged between 35 and 59.

One of them bought the langur from a hunter for 1.1 million dongs (£38) last month.

They then filmed themselves on a mobile phone while eating the monkey and live streamed the gruesome incident on Facebook.

The video went viral, sparking outrage across the world.

Police said the men, aged between 35 and 59, broadcast themselves on a mobile phone eating the animal last month, according to the Straits Times.

The suspects were later identified and arrested on Thursday this week.

"It took time for us to figure out the suspects involved," a police officer in Ha Tinh province told news agency AFP.

The langur is reportedly one of the 12 endangered species in Vietnam, with five of them considered critically endangered, according to the Endangered Primate Research Centre.

It comes months after officials in Vietnam urged residents to avoid eating dog meat, as part of a move to eradicate rabies.