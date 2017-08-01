60 civilians killed in US airstrikes in Syria

Damascus: At least 60 civilians were killed in US-led airstrikes in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour on Tuesday, the media reported.

The US-led "aggression" on several villages and towns in Deir al-Zour also left tens of others injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The airstrikes came less than two days after the US coalition on Sunday struck a hospital and a club in Bukamal city of Deir al-Zour countryside, killing six civilians and wounding tens of others.

The anti-terror coalition has been striking the Islamic State group's positions in northern Syria since 2014.

Syrian Foreign Ministry called on the UN Security Council to dissolve the US-led coalition, saying it was formed without any request by Damascus.