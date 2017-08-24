68 Boko Haram terrorists surrender in Nigeria's Borno

Borno: The Nigerian Army on Thursday said that 68 Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered in Borno in last three weeks.

This comes in the wake of an intense and sustained bombardment of Boko Haram hideouts and enclaves as well as foiling of logistics supply activities by the Nigerian Army in the region.

"So far, a total of 68 insurgents have denounced terrorists` activities within the last 3 weeks. These surrendered terrorists also reported that many of the enclaves have become untenable and life has become unbearable for the Boko Haram Terrorists owing to the blockade emplaced by troops and the sustained bombardments," said a senior army official.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command, assured other terrorists willing to surrender of their safety and well-being and added that they can surrender to any military location nearest to them.

"The sustained operations against the remnants of the terrorist group have further pushed them to the brink of defeat with many of its foot soldiers willing to surrender to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole," Local media quoted the Theater Command as saying in a statement.

The Nigerian Army has urged Boko Haram insurgents to renounce their heinous acts and surrender.

Boko Haram, a Nigerian militant group, has continued to attack soft targets in the country's northeast region. The Boko Haram insurgency has caused about 100,000 deaths since 2009 despite the insurgents losing most of their occupied territory they once controlled.