7 ethnic Rakhine killed as Myanmar police open fire at riot
AFP| Updated: Jan 17, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
Myanmar: Myanmar police opened fire on a mob of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists as they tried to seize a government office late Tuesday, killing seven and injuring 13 more, police said.
"Seven people were killed and 13 injured during last night`s violence in Mrauk U," police spokesman Colonel Myo Soe told AFP after rioting broke out at a rally attended by some 5,000 Rakhine Buddhists in the febrile state.