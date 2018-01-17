7 ethnic Rakhine killed as Myanmar police open fire at riot

Myanmar: Myanmar police opened fire on a mob of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists as they tried to seize a government office late Tuesday, killing seven and injuring 13 more, police said.

"Seven people were killed and 13 injured during last night`s violence in Mrauk U," police spokesman Colonel Myo Soe told AFP after rioting broke out at a rally attended by some 5,000 Rakhine Buddhists in the febrile state.