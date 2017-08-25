close
71 dead in Myanmar Rakhine fighting: Government

At least 71 people have been killed in the latest fighting between Rohingya militants and Myanmar security forces in the country`s Rakhine state, the office of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi said Friday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 15:32
71 dead in Myanmar Rakhine fighting: Government
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Maungdaw: At least 71 people have been killed in the latest fighting between Rohingya militants and Myanmar security forces in the country`s Rakhine state, the office of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi said Friday.

In an updated toll, the State Counsellor`s office said 12 security officials had been killed and that "59 dead bodies of extremist Bengali terrorists" had been found — the phrase Myanmar authorities use to describe Rohingya militants.

