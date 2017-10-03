close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

78,000 civilians could be trapped in Iraq's Hawija: UN

Up to 78,000 people could be trapped in Islamic State-held Hawija in northern Iraq, the United Nations said on Tuesday, as security forces push to recapture the town.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 20:23
78,000 civilians could be trapped in Iraq&#039;s Hawija: UN
Reuters photo

Baghdad: Up to 78,000 people could be trapped in Islamic State-held Hawija in northern Iraq, the United Nations said on Tuesday, as security forces push to recapture the town.

Iraq started an offensive on Sept. 21 to seize Hawija, which fell to the hands of militants after the Iraqi army collapsed in 2014 in the face of the Islamic State offensive and remains the last militant-held town in the country's north.

U.N. humanitarian spokesman Jens Laerke said the number of people who have fled the fighting has increased from 7,000 people during the first week of the operation to some 12,500 people now. But up to 78,000 remain trapped, he said. 

Iraqi security officials say the militants prevent some residents from leaving, while others are afraid of escaping towards government forces because of the explosives that might have been laid by Islamic State around the town. 

"We remain concerned for the lives and well-being of these vulnerable civilians and remind those doing the fighting that civilians must be protected at all times and allowed to safely leave Hawija," Laerke said.

Laerke said more people were expected to flee the fighting in areas around Hawija in the next 24 to 48 hours as security forces push into more densely populated areas.

Hawija, north of Baghdad, and a stretch of land along the Syrian border, west of the Iraqi capital, are the last stretches of territory in Iraq still in the hands of Islamic State.

TAGS

Islamic stateBaghdadIraqHawijaUnited NationsIraqi Army

From Zee News

Amit Shah flags off Janaraksha rally in Kerala, urges end to communism in India
KeralaIndia

Amit Shah flags off Janaraksha rally in Kerala, urges end t...

World

Egypt steps up crackdown on gay community, arrests 27 over...

Police grill Honeypreet, to be produced in court tomorrow
DelhiHaryanaPunjab

Police grill Honeypreet, to be produced in court tomorrow

Nawaz Sharif re-elected head of Pakistan&#039;s ruling PML-N
WorldAsia

Nawaz Sharif re-elected head of Pakistan's ruling PML-...

Reliance Jio unlimited voice calling not applicable to these customers
Internet & Social Media

Reliance Jio unlimited voice calling not applicable to thes...

Gauri Lankesh murder: We have identified killers, claims Karnataka Home Minister
KarnatakaBengaluru

Gauri Lankesh murder: We have identified killers, claims Ka...

Data of over 6,000 key Indian organisations up for sale on Internet
Internet & Social Media

Data of over 6,000 key Indian organisations up for sale on...

Sasikala fails to walk out of jail on parole
KarnatakaTamil Nadu

Sasikala fails to walk out of jail on parole

India summons Pak Dy High Commission over minors&#039; deaths in ceasefire violation
India

India summons Pak Dy High Commission over minors' deat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi