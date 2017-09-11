close
8 killed, including gunman, in shooting at Texas home: Reports

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 09:50

A gunman killed seven people at a home in a Dallas suburb on Sunday evening before being shot dead by police called to the scene, authorities told the Dallas Morning News. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 09:50
8 killed, including gunman, in shooting at Texas home: Reports
Representational image (File pic)

Dallas: A gunman killed seven people at a home in a Dallas suburb on Sunday evening before being shot dead by police called to the scene, authorities told the Dallas Morning News. 

The shooting took place in Plano, a suburb north of Dallas. Plano authorities could not be reached by Reuters to verify details of the report.

There was no information on the relationship between the suspect and the victims. 

TAGS

US gunman shootoutTexas shootinggunmanshooting at homeDallas

