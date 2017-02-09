9/11 mastermind slams 'snake head' Obama, says 'your hand still wet with blood'

Washington: Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, the mastermind of the 9/11 terror attacks, described former US president Barack Obama as the “head of the snake” and said America paid a heavy price because of its own fault.

In an 18-page letter to Obama, he said the 9/11 attacks were a direct result of the American foreign policy and the deaths of innocent people it has caused.

Shaikh Mohammad also described America as "the country of oppression and tyranny".

According to media reports, he began writing the letter in 2014 but it reached the White House only two years later in the last days of Obama's presidency.

The Times of India reported that the letter was delivered after a military judge ordered the Guantanamo prison camp to do so.

"It was not we who started the war against you in 9/11; it was you and your dictators in our land," the Times quoted him as saying in the letter.

"Allah aided us in conducting 9/11, destroying the capitalist economy, catching you with your pants down, and exposing all the hypocrisy of your long-held claim to democracy and freedom," Mohammed wrote.

"Your hands are still wet with the blood of our brothers and sisters and children who were killed in Gaza," he wrote.

Mohammed, who is held at a secret CIA prison site overseas, faces a death sentence for masterminding the plane hijackings that killed almost 3,000 people.