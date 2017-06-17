close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

900 migrants rescued off Libyan coast

Libyan coast guard rescued 900 migrants on five boats, including 98 women and 25 children, off the coast of Sabratha in western Libya.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 09:26

Tripoli: Libyan coast guard rescued 900 migrants on five boats, including 98 women and 25 children, off the coast of Sabratha in western Libya.

According to spokesman for the Libyan navy Ayoub Qassem, the coast guards patrol point of the nearby Zawiya city earlier on Friday headed towards Sabratha city and rescued the 900 migrants, Xinhua news agencu reported.

"They were rescued seven miles off the coat of Sabratha," the spokesman said.

Qassim pointed out that the migrants are of African and Arab origins, including three Libyans.

He also said that the rubber boats were perforated and submerged, and a large wooden boat was without an engine. The rescue operation lasted more than seven hours.

The coastal city of Sabratha, located 75 km west of the capital Tripoli, is one of the busiest illegal immigration departure points in Libya.

Italian coast guards announced that more than 1,000 migrants were rescued on Thursday from nine rubber and wooden boats off the coast of Libya.

International Organization for Migration on Friday said that "so far this year 9,111 migrants have been rescued in Libyan waters".

Due to the state of insecurity and chaos, Libya has become a main departure point of illegal immigration. Smugglers take advantage of the situation in the country to send thousands of migrants through the Mediterranean toward Europe, many of whom drown in the way. 

TAGS

MigrantsLibyan coastLibyan navyAyoub Qassemcoast guards patrol point

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Rajnath Singh reviews security in Darjeeling, more troops sent; situation remains tense
West Bengal

Rajnath Singh reviews security in Darjeeling, more troops s...

Telangana: Army Chief Rawat attends Passing Out Parade ceremony at Air Force Academy
Telangana

Telangana: Army Chief Rawat attends Passing Out Parade cere...

Two US lawmakers ask Donald Trump admin to cut Pakistan aid for supporting terror
World

Two US lawmakers ask Donald Trump admin to cut Pakistan aid...

Tamil Nadu: CPI (M) office attacked in Coimbatore, petrol bomb hurdled
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: CPI (M) office attacked in Coimbatore, petrol b...

Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Sixty people including 13 minors fall ill after...

Jammu and Kashmir

Horrific killing of cops in Anantnag a 'setback':...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video