Is Santa Claus buried in a grave beneath a Turkish church?

After thousands of years, the mystery around the grave of Santa Claus may finally be unearthed. Archaeologists have discovered that the remains of St. Nicholas, more popularly known as Santa Claus, are likely in a tomb beneath the ruins of an ancient church in Turkey's southern Antalya province.

The tomb was discovered while digital surveys were being conducted in the St. Nicholas Church, which is situated in Antalya's Demre district, also known as the birthplace of Santa Claus, a report in Daily Sabah said.

Though the shrine has not been damaged, it will be difficult to get to due to the mosaics on the floor. To get to the tomb, each tile will have to be scaled one by one and will have to be removed as a whole.

The church is looking for researchers from eight different fields of study to take forward the work at the site. They believe that the archaeologists have already done the basic work and now the details will have to be examined.

As per the papers between 1942 to 1966 which were examined, it was found that the church was burnt down but was later reconstructed. It is also said that some merchants allegedly stole bones from the church assuming they belonged to St. Nicholas. However, it was found that they were actually of a priest.