A plane took off in 2018, landed in 2017. And it's a true story

Passengers travelling on a Hawaiian Airlines flight on the New Year's Eve ended up celebrating the New Year twice.

Flight HAL446 took off from New Zealand's Auckland in 2018 and landed in Hawaii's Honolulu in 2017. Thanks to the different time zones across the globe!

The flight which was scheduled to leave Auckland at 11:55 pm, left at 12:05 am on January 1. Interestingly, it arrived in Honolulu at 10:16 am on December 31.

In between New Zealand and Hawaii lies the international date line and so the former is 23 hours ahead of the later.

Honolulu goes by GMT-10 time while Auckland goes by GMT+13 and this very well explains the 'time travelling'.