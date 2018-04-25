A real 'Donald-ganger': See pics

NEW DELHI: The Internet has found United States President Donald Trump's doppelganger in Dolores Leis Antelo, a farmer from Nanton, La Coruna.

A snap of Antelo holding a hoe and gazing into the distance on her farm has gone viral after an interview with a local newspaper, La Voz de Galicia.

If ONLY he were just an Spanish lady working a small farm, and not the “leader” of the free world.@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/b9ZfiZLADT — David N (@DNealeColorado) April 24, 2018

According to the Spanish news outlet, Antelo has been branded as the "Donald Trump of the Costa da Morte."

"My photo seems to have traveled far. I say it is because of the colour of my hair," she told.

One twitterer wrote: "If ONLY he were just a Spanish lady working on a small farm, and not the "leader" of the free world @realDonaldTrump".

Meanwhile, some netizens are questioning whether Trump has a long lost relative in Spain.