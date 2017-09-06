close
About 146,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar violence to Bangladesh

About 146,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from violence in Myanmar after insurgent attacks on Aug. 25 sparked clashes with security forces and provoked a military counter-offensive, a UN source said on Wednesday.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 16:03

Yangon: About 146,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from violence in Myanmar after insurgent attacks on Aug. 25 sparked clashes with security forces and provoked a military counter-offensive, a UN source said on Wednesday.

This brings to 233,000 the total number of Rohingya who have sought refuge in Bangladesh since October, when Rohingya insurgents staged similar, but smaller attacks on security posts.  

TAGS

Rohingya MuslimsMyanmarBangladesh

