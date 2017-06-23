close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death near 100 percent certain: Russian senator

The fact that Islamic State has still not shown him anywhere also adds to our confidence that al-Baghdadi has been killed.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 14:33
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi&#039;s death near 100 percent certain: Russian senator

Moscow: The likelihood that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed is close to 100 percent, Interfax news agency quoted the head of the defence committee in Russia`s upper parliamentary house as saying on Friday.

Russia`s Defence Ministry said a week ago it believed it may have killed Baghdadi when one of its air strikes hit a gathering of senior Islamic State commanders on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Raqqa.

But armed groups fighting in the region and US officials say they have no evidence that Baghdadi was killed, and many regional officials have said they are sceptical about the information from Moscow.

Committee head Viktor Ozerov was quoted as saying the defence ministry would not have released information about Baghdadi`s death if it believed it could be later proved incorrect.

"I think this information is close to 100 percent," Interfax quoted Ozerov as saying. "The fact that Islamic State has still not shown him anywhere also adds to our confidence that al-Baghdadi has been killed."

Baghdadi has frequently been reported killed or wounded since he declared a caliphate from a mosque in Mosul in 2014, after leading his fighters on a sweep through northern Iraq.

His death would be one of the biggest blows yet to the jihadist group, which is trying to defend its shrinking territory in Syria and Iraq against forces backed by regional and global powers.

TAGS

Islamic stateAbu Bakr al-BaghdadiRussiaMoscowMosul

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

WorldAsia

Suicide bomber kills nine in western Iraq: Officers

Jammu and Kashmir

Senior separatist leader Mirwaiz calls officer's lynch...

IndiaAsia

Hindus facing persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh: Report

North Korea says Otto Warmbier&#039;s death a mystery, blames Barack Obama&#039;s policy of strategic patience
World

North Korea says Otto Warmbier's death a mystery, blam...

EuropeWorld

Mexico rejects Donald Trump claim that it is the world`s se...

World

Facebook launches UK initiative to counter online extremist...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video