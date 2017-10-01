Adorable! Virgin Trains gives special uniform to dog who loves hanging around Stafford station

Stafford: A rescue dog has been given his own uniform by Virgin Trains.

If you are wondering why, here's what happened.

14-year-old Collie-German Shepherd cross likes to hang around and watch the trains go by at Stafford Station.

He was rescued from City Dogs Home in Stoke-on-Trent when he was two-years-old.

Badly treated and abandoned by his previous owner, Jake is now affectionately known as the ‘trainspotting dog’.

Neil McNamara, his owner, brings the dog to the station every day where he feels excited and happy.

As per a report in Metro, Jake can sense trains before they arrive on the platform and seems to have a particular fondness for Virgin Trains.

Thus, they created a special version for Jake when they launched their new uniform created by Hemingway Design.

While the uniform features up to ten combinations for humans, Jake’s uniform is a special one-off.