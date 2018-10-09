Aerobridge in Islamabad's new airport collapses, injures 1

One person received multiple injuries when an aerobridge at the Islamabad International Airport collapsed on Tuesday.

The incident took place when a Gulf Airlines' flight from Islamabad to Bahrain began to move for takeoff. Pakistan-based Dawn reported that the aerobridge which was attached to the plane was being moved back by an operator when it came crashing down. It is reported that the operator suffered injuries due to broken glass pieces that fell on him.

Local media reports have quoted airport officials as saying that all passengers were safe and that the concerned flight had departed as per schedule. They also said that they are investigating what led to the aerobridge collapsing.

This is the first major accident at the Islamabad International Airport that was inaugurated earlier in the year after a number of delays. At the time of the inauguration, authorities had said the airport has 15 boarding bridges, state-of-the-art safety and surveillance equipment, radars and top-notch runway lighting systems. (Read full report here)