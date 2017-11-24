हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Afghan airstrike kills Taliban commander, 5 family members in Kapisa province

An Afghan official says a government airstrike has killed a Taliban commander and five of his family members in the northeastern Kapisa province.

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 24, 2017, 20:44 PM IST
Comments |
Afghan airstrike kills Taliban commander, 5 family members in Kapisa province
File photo

Kabul: An Afghan official says a government airstrike has killed a Taliban commander and five of his family members in the northeastern Kapisa province.

Qais Qaderi, a spokesman for the province's governor, said today that the attack took place early morning in Nijrab district, killing Taliban commander Dilawar Khan and two women and three children from his family.

Qaderi said authorities were also searching for Khan's brother who apparently escaped during the attack.

He added that Khan was shooting at the air force from his home before the airstrike. 

 

Tags:
AfghanistanKabulTaliban commandernortheastern Kapisa
Next
Story

Black Friday conjures up images of frantic shopping, violence: How it got its name

Trending