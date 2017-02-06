Afghan diplomat shot dead at consulate in Pakistan's Karachi
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 17:05
Karachi: An official of the Afghan consulate in Pakistan`s southern city of Karachi was shot and killed by a guard on Monday, Dawn reported.
The Third Secretary at the consulate, Zaki Adu, was killed at the consulate in the Old Clifton area.
As per Deputy Inspector General Azad Khan, private security guard Hayatullah opened fire on Adu following a disagreement between the two.
The security guard has been arrested and the situation was under control, the DIG said.
He added that the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
The Pakistan Police and Rangers have cordoned off the highly sensitive area which is home to a number of foreign missions.
(With Agency inputs)
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 14:14
