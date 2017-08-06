Afghan forces repulse Taliban's coordinated attack in Nangarhar

Kabul: The Taliban insurgents suffered heavy casualties after their coordinated attack was repulsed by the Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on Sunday.

"Several Taliban insurgents launched coordinated attack on security check posts in Momand Dara," Khaama Press quoted a provincial government media office statement.

The statement further said that Taliban's attack received a befitting response from the security forces, resulting into the casualties of several Taliban insurgents, including one of their senior leaders.

The local officials are saying that several foreign insurgents are also among those killed, including their shadow district governor Abdul Aziz were wounded, but the identities of them have not been disclosed.

Anti-ISIS as well as anti-Taliban operation is underway to eliminate the presence of ISIS affiliates in Nangarhar province and U.S. forces are providing airstrikes support to the Afghan forces during the operations.

The officials further said that the security personnel and local residents did not suffer any casualties during the clashes.

No official statement has been made by Taliban insurgents.

Anti-government armed militant groups have increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the Nangarhar province during the recent years.