﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 16:35
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Welcomes New US Strategy

Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Gahni on Tuesday welcomed the new strategy announced by US President Donald Trump.

“I am grateful to President Trump and the American people for this affirmation of support for our efforts to achieve self-reliance and for our joint struggle to rid the region from the threat of terrorism,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Afghan President as saying.

“The decision shows an enduring commitment by Afghanistan’s foundational partner in this global conflict,” Ghani said.

Revealing his new Afghan strategy, Trump on Monday said a rapid exit of the US troops from Afghanistan was “unacceptable” and his new Afghanistan strategy would shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions on the ground.

“The US-Afghan partnership is stronger than ever in overcoming the threat of terrorism that threatens us all. The strength of our security forces should show the Taliban and others that they cannot win a military victory. The objective of peace is paramount. Peace remains our priority,” Ghani said.

The statement said the Afghan government welcomed renewed US emphasis on seeing security in the war-torn country as part of a wider regional package.

It said the strategy complemented Afghan initiatives including the Kabul Process that seek to engage the region in sharing common security burdens.

Presidential Palace spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi said Afghanistan as a strategic partner of the US welcomed the new strategy and supported regional cooperation in the war on terror.

