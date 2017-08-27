close
The airstrikes were carried out jointly by the Afghan and foreign forces based in the country.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 18:08
Afghan security forces kill 21 militants in Helmand province

Kabul: At least 21 Taliban insurgents have been killed and several others wounded in attacks carried out by the security forces in Afghanistan.

A series of airstrikes targeted the Taliban insurgents in at least two districts of the restive Helmand province in the South, leaving several fighters of the group dead, the Khaama Press reported.

The Army spokesperson of the 215th Maiwand Corps, General Nawab Zadran confirmed the airstrikes were carried out in the outskirts of Lashkargah city and in Nawa district.

He further said at least 13 militants were killed and several others were wounded in two airstrikes carried out late on Saturday night in the Bolan area of Lashkargah city and Nawa district.

Several weapons, ammunitions and vehicles belonging to Taliban were also targetted in the strikes.

Meanwhile, another official said that at least eight insurgents were killed and several others were wounded during clashes with the police forces on Helmand-Kandahar highway.

The airstrikes were carried out jointly by the Afghan and foreign forces based in the country, Gen. Zadran said.

The Taliban has not commented on the attack so far.

The Afghan security forces with the support of the foreign forces also conduct regular operations to suppress insurgency of the Taliban. 

