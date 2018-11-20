हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

Afghanistan: At least 40 killed, over 60 injured in blast at wedding hall in Kabul

At least 40 people were killed in an explosion at a wedding hall in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, said two government officials.

Afghanistan: At least 40 killed, over 60 injured in blast at wedding hall in Kabul
Representational image (Pic courtesy: Reuters)

At least 40 people were killed in an explosion at a wedding hall in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, said two government officials.

More than 60 other people were injured in the blast, said Basir Mujahid spokesman for Kabul police.

"I have confirmed reports that 40 people have been killed," Mujahid told Reuters. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the blast.

Tags:
AfghanistanAfghanistan blastKabul blast

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close