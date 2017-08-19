close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Afghanistan celebrates 98 years of Independence

The civil society activists and residents of Herat province have organised a 'unique celebration' to mark the country's 98th Independence Day by showing their support to Ghani government and to the security forces.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 13:43
Afghanistan celebrates 98 years of Independence
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Kabul: President Ashraf Ghani attended an official ceremony to mark Afghanistan's 98th anniversary of independence on Saturday and laid a wreath at the Minaret of Independence.

Government officials and former President Hamid Karzai also attended the wreath laying ceremony. Independence was gained 98 years ago from Great Britain during King Amanullah Khan's rule.

The civil society activists and residents of Herat province have organised a 'unique celebration' to mark the country's 98th Independence Day by showing their support to Ghani government and to the security forces.

Herat city has been decorated with Afghanistan flags and pictures which show the image of famous Afghan leaders who have had a role in Afghanistan's freedom and peace.

"Herat residents want to celebrate the day much different compared to previous years and through this, they want to send the message of peace to the Afghan nation and to the world," Tolo News quoted Sayed Khalil Qetali, member of a commission as saying.

He said they would also show that the Herat residents are united and that they are supporting the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

"It is a national day and it has a national motivation. We will celebrate it to respect the achievements by our leaders," said Faisal Seddiqi, a civil society activist in Herat.

Numerous ceremonies are being held in the capital and provinces on the occasion of Afghanistan's Independence day.

TAGS

AfghanistanIndependence DayPresident Ashraf GhaniCelebration

From Zee News

WorldAsia

Knife attacker in Russian city wounds 8, shot by police

No internal differences, positive result on AIADMK merger in a day or two: O Panneerselvam
Tamil Nadu

No internal differences, positive result on AIADMK merger i...

World

Greece arrests Belgian woman wanted for terror ties: Coastg...

North East

NGO Coordination Committee demands Minister's resignat...

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to begin three-day visit to Ladakh on Sunday
India

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to begin three-day visit to...

Police investigating Finland stabbing as terror attack
EuropeWorld

Police investigating Finland stabbing as terror attack

Two AIMIM corporators refuse to rise for Vande Mataram; BJP, Shiv Sena members protest
Maharashtra

Two AIMIM corporators refuse to rise for Vande Mataram; BJP...

World

US: 16 year boy dies after 45-foot fall in Hindu temple

Blue Whale challenge: CBSE issues circular to schools, internet usage to be monitored
IndiaEducation

Blue Whale challenge: CBSE issues circular to schools, inte...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India