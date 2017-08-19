Afghanistan celebrates 98 years of Independence

Kabul: President Ashraf Ghani attended an official ceremony to mark Afghanistan's 98th anniversary of independence on Saturday and laid a wreath at the Minaret of Independence.

Government officials and former President Hamid Karzai also attended the wreath laying ceremony. Independence was gained 98 years ago from Great Britain during King Amanullah Khan's rule.

The civil society activists and residents of Herat province have organised a 'unique celebration' to mark the country's 98th Independence Day by showing their support to Ghani government and to the security forces.

Herat city has been decorated with Afghanistan flags and pictures which show the image of famous Afghan leaders who have had a role in Afghanistan's freedom and peace.

"Herat residents want to celebrate the day much different compared to previous years and through this, they want to send the message of peace to the Afghan nation and to the world," Tolo News quoted Sayed Khalil Qetali, member of a commission as saying.

He said they would also show that the Herat residents are united and that they are supporting the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

"It is a national day and it has a national motivation. We will celebrate it to respect the achievements by our leaders," said Faisal Seddiqi, a civil society activist in Herat.

Numerous ceremonies are being held in the capital and provinces on the occasion of Afghanistan's Independence day.