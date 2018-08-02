हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Indian among three foreign nationals killed in Kabul

The bodies of the foreigners -- an Indian, one Malaysian and one Macedonian -- were later found in Mussahi district of Kabul province.

Afghanistan: Indian among three foreign nationals killed in Kabul

In a tragic incident, an Indian was among three foreign nationals who were killed by unidentified people in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Thursday, as reported by news agency ANI. The three people were reportedly first kidnapped early on Thursday morning.

The bodies of the foreigners -- an Indian, one Malaysian and one Macedonian -- were later found in Mussahi district of Kabul province.

Police have confirmed the incident but have not given any further details. However, it is believed that the men worked for a logistics company, as reported by news agency PTI.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident. 

