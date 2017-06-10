close
Afghanistan Interior Ministry: Gunmen attack mosque, killing 3 people

The ministry strongly condemned the attack and called it an act against Islam and humanity.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 13:51

Kabul: The Interior Ministry says at least three civilians have been shot and killed by gunmen inside a mosque in eastern Afghanistan.

In a statement released today the ministry says that nine others were wounded in the attack last night in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province.

The ministry strongly condemned the attack and called it an act against Islam and humanity. It said the civilians were attacked while praying.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and Haqqani network are active in Paktia and neighboring provinces and often target government officials as well as Afghan security forces in the region.

