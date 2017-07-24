close
Afghanistan: Suicide car bomb attack kills 12, injures 10 in Kabul

Kabul car bomb attack: The casualty toll has now gone up to 24 killed

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 10:08
Afghanistan: Suicide car bomb attack kills 12, injures 10 in Kabul
Kabul attack: 24 dead, 42 injured after a suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in the Afghan capital on Monday. (Representational image)

Latest Update: At least 24 people have been killed and 42 wounded in Kabul bombing, reported AFP.

 

Kabul: At least 12 people were killed and 10 injured after a suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday.

Confirming the incident, acting Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said that the incident took place in the western part of Kabul. He further said that the casualty toll is like to go up. 

The explosion took place near the house of the deputy government Chief Executive Mohammad Mohaqiq, which is dominated by Shi`ite Hazara community. The state police cordoned have off the area. 

Motive of the the attack is not clear so far. 

The explosion came two weeks after the Islamic State claimed responsibility on a mosque in the capital that killed four.

So far, Kabul has accounted for 20 per cent of all civilian casualties in 2017, including at least 150 people killed in a massive truck bomb attack at the end of May, according to United Nations.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

