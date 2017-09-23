African countries call for support in peace, security efforts

United Nations: African countries have called for international support in peace-keeping efforts and humanitarian work in the region at the annual United Nations General Assembly.

Cameroon President Paul Biya said on Friday peace remains dangerously under threat, notably from terrorism, conflicts, poverty and climate disruptions, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Today, I would say, we are all `beggars for peace.` And such persistent threats are of utmost concern to us all," said Biya on the fourth day of the general debate.

He condemned continuing conflicts in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, which are wreaking pain and hardship.

He said Cameroon has hosted and will continue to host thousands of refugees from the Central African Republic and Nigeria.

Biya urged all countries to make efforts together to achieve peace and asked the world to take Africa`s message into account more seriously.

Echoing Biya`s words, President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera expressed his will to pursue peacebuilding and reconciliation through dialogue.

He presented his government`s strategy for the restoration of State authority since the country`s return to constitutional order and the establishment of national institution.

In a news conference held earlier this week, Touadera said that the Central African Republic is at a critical moment in its history and it needs more attention from the international society.

The General Assembly of the United Nations kicked off its annual general debate on Tuesday, with heads of state and government representatives gathering at the UN headquarters to present their views about pressing world issues.