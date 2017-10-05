close
After 100 hrs, nine workers rescued from collapsed Chinese tunnel

All nine workers who remained trapped for about 100 hours in a collapsed expressway tunnel in north China have been rescued, officials said.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 16:44

Beijing: All nine workers who remained trapped for about 100 hours in a collapsed expressway tunnel in north China have been rescued, officials said.

The workers were rescued from Ying'erling tunnel in Laiyuan County, Hebei Province last night, and are in a good condition, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported today.

One side of the tunnel collapsed last Saturday and the debris blocked the exit, trapping the workers inside.

Rescuers managed to contact them through a channel next morning and confirmed that they were safe.

Food and drinking water were then sent to them via the channel, the report said.

