After 100 hrs, nine workers rescued from collapsed Chinese tunnel

Beijing: All nine workers who remained trapped for about 100 hours in a collapsed expressway tunnel in north China have been rescued, officials said.

The workers were rescued from Ying'erling tunnel in Laiyuan County, Hebei Province last night, and are in a good condition, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported today.

One side of the tunnel collapsed last Saturday and the debris blocked the exit, trapping the workers inside.

Rescuers managed to contact them through a channel next morning and confirmed that they were safe.

Food and drinking water were then sent to them via the channel, the report said.