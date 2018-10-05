After China's show of aggression in South China Sea, US prepares to hit back

In a warning to China for its recent aggression on the disputed South China Sea, the US has drawn up a classified proposal to display its force and show China that the US is ready to counter any challenge that it might have to face.

US Navy's Pacific Fleet's draft has proposed that a series of operations should be conducted in a single week in November, CNN reported quoting several US defence officials.

This comes at the backdrop of China's aggression that was on display this entire week when a Chinese naval vessel came within 45 yards of the USS Decatur as it conducted freedom-of-navigation operations in the disputed South China Sea, forcing a US ship to quickly manoeuvre to avoid a collision.

The Navy aims to execute a definite set of exercises involving US warships, combat aircraft and troops to demonstrate its strength to China.

The step, which will tighten the noose around its relationship with China, aims to sail ships and fly aircrafts "near China's territorial waters in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait in freedom of navigation operations to demonstrate the right of free passage in international waters", as reported by CNN.

This means US ships and aircraft will operate very near to the Chinese forces but the defence officials reiterated that there is no intention to engage in combat with China, reports CNN.

Though such type of exercises are not uncommon as US military carries it out throughout the year, the proposal in discussion aims for several missions in a matter of a few days.

According to CNN, while one official described it as "just an idea", reports suggest that a classified operational name attached to the proposal is being circulated at several levels of the military. Officials would not confirm the name of the potential operation, said CNN.

US Vice President Mike Pence said that China is using its power like never before and the country's ships routinely patrol around the Senkaku Islands controlled by Japan in the East China Sea.

China claims almost all of South China Sea and also laid claims on the Senkaku islands under the control of Japan in the East China Sea and has resorted to aggressive patrols in the last few years. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims over the South China Sea.

"While China's leader stood in the Rose Garden of the White House in 2015 and said that his country had 'no intention to militarise the South China Sea', today, Beijing has deployed advanced anti-ship and anti-air missiles atop an archipelago of military bases constructed on artificial islands," Pence had said.

Chinese ships routinely patrol around the Senkaku Islands, which are administered by Japan, he said.

Despite China's "reckless harassment", the US Navy will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows and "our national interests demand", he said. "We will not be intimidated; we will not stand down," Pence said.