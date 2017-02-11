After court setback, Trump considers issuing new travel ban

Washington: US President Donald Trump may sign a new executive order to reinforce his immigration ban on seven Muslim-majority countries even as the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco refused an earlier version.

On being asked about immigration ban, Trump told reporters "We will win that battle. The unfortunate part is that it takes time statutorily, but we will win that battle. We also have a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order".

He stated that in honour of the court's decision he was willing to wait till next week before taking any further action and also said that the new order would include heightened security measures.

"We have very, very strong vetting. I call it extreme vetting and we're going very strong on security. We are going to have people coming to our country that want to be here for good reason," PTI quoted Trump as saying.

Trump had signed an executive order in January banning the arrival of all refugees from Syria indefinitely and also citizens of Somalia, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Iraq and Yemen for a period of three months.

However for the time being the citizens of the countries which are on the list of immigration ban will continue to travel to the US.

"We will be doing something very rapidly to do with the additional security for our country. You'll be seeing that sometime next week," Trump said speaking at the White House

Also during a joint news conference with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, Trump said "In addition, we will continue to go through the court process and ultimately, I have no doubt we will win that particular case,"

Donald Trump has continued to indicate that despite the setback he faced at court he will be moving forward to increase security measures in the country.

"We are going to keep our country safe. We are going to do whatever is necessary to keep our country safe. We have had a decision which we think will be very successful with, it shouldn't have taken this much time because safety is a primary reason," he said.