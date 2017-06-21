close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

After four days, Portugal contains wildfire that killed 64

A wildfire that killed 64 people last weekend has been brought under control, Portuguese authorities said on Wednesday as a minute of silence was held in memory of victims of the country's deadliest natural disaster in decades.

﻿
AP Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 23:41

Lisbon: A wildfire that killed 64 people last weekend has been brought under control, Portuguese authorities said on Wednesday as a minute of silence was held in memory of victims of the country's deadliest natural disaster in decades.

"The fire is no longer progressing," Civil Protection Agency spokesman Vitor Vaz Pinto said, adding that hundreds of firefighters would remain on the scene to prevent it from reigniting.

Since Saturday, more than 1,000 firefighters and more than a dozen water-dropping aircraft were deployed to tackle the blaze that had raged across the central region of Portugal, about 150 kilometers north of Lisbon. Some of the personnel and equipment was sent by other European Union countries and Morocco.

Cooler temperatures and weaker winds also helped firefighters make progress against a nearby wildfire in Gois. There, about 1,100 firefighters supported by 14 water-dropping aircraft battled the flames, which officials said they expected to extinguish by tonight.

Meanwhile, members of the government and lawmakers stood in silence outside the parliament building in Lisbon at 1 p.M. (1200 GMT.) President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and members of the emergency services gathered near Pedrogao Grande, where the main blaze broke out.

Portugal had already observed three days of national mourning. 

TAGS

PortugalwildfirePortugal fire

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

World

US congressman`s shooter had list of six lawmakers: FBI

MP farmers&#039; killing: Shivraj govt suspends former Mandsaur collector, SP
Madhya Pradesh

MP farmers' killing: Shivraj govt suspends former Mand...

World

Trump seizes on Republican victory in Georgia to push agend...

India

JD(U)'s support for Kovind speaks of his acceptability...

Discoveries

Egyptian artisan created prosthetic wooden toe 3,000 years...

West Bengal

Opposition to skip Mamata government's all-party meeti...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video